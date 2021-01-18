TCL 10L phone is updated “by surprise” to Android 11

The basic intermediate TCL 10L, launched about a year ago, just surprised everyone after receiving its newest update, which took the phone to no less than Android 11.

In fact, it is something that surprises seeing that very few smartphones in this price range are receiving updates for the latest version of the little green robot.

This ends up exciting the owners of TCL smartphones, as it shows that the brand is committing itself in relation to the distribution of updates for their devices, which is something of extreme importance for the user experience.

The laptop, which unfortunately did not officially arrive in Brazil, was announced in conjunction with the TCL 10 Pro, a more advanced model that has a premium curved screen finish that resembles smartphones like the Mate 30 Pro.

We hope that TCL will also endeavor to release updates for the other models already announced, with that, fans of the brand will be even more interested in remaining loyal to it.

Below we can recall some of the technical specifications of this cell phone that reached stores abroad with prices around 149 € (~ R $ 1,016).

Technical specifications

6.53 “FHD + IPS LCD (1080 x 2340)

Snapdragon 665 processor

Adreno 610 GPU

6 GB of RAM

64 GB of storage (expandable via MicroSD)

16 MP front camera (f / 2.2)

48 + 8 + 2 + 2 MP quadruple rear camera

USB-C, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi ac, A-GPS

4,000 mAh battery

Android 10 operating system

Dimensions: 162.2 x 75.6 x 8.4 mm

Weight: 180G