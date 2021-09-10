Tchia: With Disney Face, Game Wins trailer on PlayStation Showcase

Tchia: With Disney Face, On Thursday (09), during the PlayStation Showcase broadcast, a new trailer for Tchia was revealed, a very colorful and beyond cute adventure being developed by Awaceb. Check it out below:

Even not being one of the most anticipated of the event, the game drew attention for its cheerful look, characters worthy of a Disney animation, open world and especially for the responsive environment.

Created as a way to share the experience of growing up in New Caledonia, a French archipelago south of the Pacific Ocean, the title will offer players several ways to explore – like running, swimming, climbing and even flying a makeshift hang glider. Furthermore, it will be possible to inhabit the bodies of local animals, which further increases the diversification of movement.

Another interesting detail is that music will be one of the main mechanics of the game, with the sounds created on the ukulele being able to influence the world around.

Tchia doesn’t have a defined release date yet, but it should come out in 2022 for PS4, PS5 and PC.