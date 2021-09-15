TC Teach: how to change the watch face of your Huawei Band bracelet

If you follow us on a daily basis, you have probably already noticed that in addition to keeping you informed with the latest news from the world of technology, we are always trying to add more knowledge to your daily life, with tips and tutorials equipped with an easy step-by-step guide so that get the most out of your devices and apps.

Today, following this routine, we present one more tip; this time for Huawei smart wristband users! Learn below how to change the watch face of your Huawei Band, giving it a new look!

How to change the watch face of your Huawei Band bracelet

For you who arrived here by parachute or are new to the use of smart bracelets, the watch face is nothing more than the home screen of your wearable, where information such as time, number of steps, heart rate – and others – are displayed . In brief comparison, it is like the dial (or dial) of a traditional wristwatch.

But, unlike the traditional watch, as it is a digital device, most of these bracelets and smart watches allow you to change your watch face; and Huawei devices are no exception, with many options available.

Next, check out how to customize your Huawei Band through Huawei Health, the Chinese giant’s app available for both Android and iOS.

First, make sure your smartphone or tablet’s Bluetooth is turned on, it’s needed to establish a connection with your watch or bracelet.

Now open Huawei Health on your Android or iOS.

With the app open, tap the Device tab. and then tap the desired device. In our example, we will select Huawei Band 6.

Now, under Watch Faces, tap More.

Now, under the Recommended tab, look for a watch face that suits you.

To browse the faces you already own, go to the My tab.

Once the desired watch face is found, tap on it to see more information.

On the new screen, tap the Install button and wait for the process to complete. The chosen watch face will be shown on your wearable display.

On some models it is possible to navigate between the installed faces by touching and holding on the initial screen of the wearable.

Okay, you’ve learned how to change the face of your bracelet! Remember, however, that some watch faces can consume more battery than others depending on the amount of information displayed, considerably reducing the autonomy of your wearable.

Thus, if this is an important aspect for your use, consider options with a greater presence of black (if your device’s screen is AMOLED) or that have fewer elements that are constantly updated; like a seconds display, for example.