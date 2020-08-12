Taylor Zakhar confesses he would love to date Joey King

Taylor Zakhar confesses that she would love to date Joey King and clears up the romance rumors. The actor, who gave life to “Marco” in “The Kissing Booth 2”, decided to break the silence about his relationship with his fellow cast member, since since the film’s premiere they became inseparable. Is there something more than friendship?

Through an interview for the Chicks In The Office podcast, Taylor was questioned about her relationship with Joey King and confessed that they love each other a lot, What ??????? The actor explained that they have passed the quarantine together because they live very close to each other.

On the love rumors, he admitted that he would love to go out with Joey, because “he is great.” In the movie “Marco” and “Elle” do not end up together, because he is not the right boy for her, but will he be different in real life?

Taylor clarified that, until now, his friendship with Joey had a great start, as he is a fan of going out with his friends, knowing them and trusting them, because he believes that it is important to have a closeness with that person, because life is short and he wants make sure you are with the best personals.

She also explained that she makes sure to spend as much time as possible with someone before dating that person, seeing work or relationships as a long-term goal, and looking for an emotional connection.



