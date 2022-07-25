Taylor Swift’s Most Heartbreaking Song ‘this is me trying’

Taylor Swift is considered one of the greatest songwriters of all time. When it comes to her craft, Swift is an expert at putting emotions into words, and some of her songs can bring tears to any listener. Here are Swift’s most heartbreaking lyric ‘this is me trying‘.

this is me trying lyric

I’ve been having a hard time adjusting

I had the shiniest wheels, now they’re rusting

I didn’t know if you’d care if I came back

I have a lot of regrets about that

Pulled the car off the road to the lookout

Could’ve followed my fears all the way down

And maybe I don’t quite know what to say

But I’m here in your doorway

I just wanted you to know

That this is me trying

I just wanted you to know

That this is me trying

They told me all of my cages were mental

So I got wasted like all my potential

And my words shoot to kill when I’m mad

I have a lot of regrets about that

I was so ahead of the curve, the curve became a sphere

Fell behind on my classmates, and I ended up here

Pouring out my heart to a stranger

But I didn’t pour the whiskey

I just wanted you to know

That this is me trying

I just wanted you to know

That this is me trying

At least I’m trying

And it’s hard to be at a party when I feel like an open wound

It’s hard to be anywhere these days when all I want is you

You’re a flashback in a film reel on the one screen in my town

And I just wanted you to know

That this is me trying

(And maybe I don’t quite know what to say)

I just wanted you to know

That this is me trying

At least I’m trying