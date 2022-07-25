Taylor Swift’s Most Heartbreaking Song ‘this is me trying’

Taylor Swift is considered one of the greatest songwriters of all time. When it comes to her craft, Swift is an expert at putting emotions into words, and some of her songs can bring tears to any listener. Here are Swift’s most heartbreaking lyric ‘this is me trying‘.
this is me trying lyric
I’ve been having a hard time adjusting
I had the shiniest wheels, now they’re rusting
I didn’t know if you’d care if I came back
I have a lot of regrets about that
Pulled the car off the road to the lookout
Could’ve followed my fears all the way down
And maybe I don’t quite know what to say
But I’m here in your doorway
I just wanted you to know
That this is me trying
That this is me trying
That this is me trying
They told me all of my cages were mental
So I got wasted like all my potential
And my words shoot to kill when I’m mad
I have a lot of regrets about that
I was so ahead of the curve, the curve became a sphere
Fell behind on my classmates, and I ended up here
Pouring out my heart to a stranger
But I didn’t pour the whiskey
I just wanted you to know
That this is me trying
That this is me trying
At least I’m trying
That this is me trying
That this is me trying
At least I’m trying
And it’s hard to be at a party when I feel like an open wound
It’s hard to be anywhere these days when all I want is you
You’re a flashback in a film reel on the one screen in my town
And I just wanted you to know
That this is me trying
(And maybe I don’t quite know what to say)
That this is me trying
At least I’m trying
That this is me trying
(And maybe I don’t quite know what to say)
That this is me trying
At least I’m trying