Taylor Swift’s guitar went auction for a good cause

Singer Taylor Swift autographed a ‘Folklore’ guitar for WhyHunger, which aims to end hunger.

Taylor Swift autographed a ‘Folklore’ guitar for WhyHunger, which aims, amid the Covid-19 pandemic, to end hunger and promote the human right to nutritious food in the United States and around the world.

“Covid-19 has vastly exacerbated rates of food insecurity and social injustices that have existed for a long time, from racism to lack of a living wage,” said Noreen Springstead, WhyHunger’s CEO, in a press release.

“Hunger is a global problem that can be solved, and we urge you to participate in the campaign to help address the urgent human need for access to nutritious food,” added Springstead.

“From donating to participating in our Virtual Race to Give Thanks to learning and spreading the facts about hunger in America, there are many ways people can get involved and give back,” concluded the WhyHunger CEO.

Among other holiday events, the auction runs through December 31 and features signed merchandise and experiences from Taylor Swift, Green Day, Billy Joel, Tom Morello, Jon Bon Jovi and more. See the full list of items via Charitybuzz.

Taylor Swift always helps those most in need

As we mentioned in The Truth News, this is not the first time that Taylor Swift has helped people in greatest need. Earlier this year, she helped some of her fans fill in the “blank” the pandemic had left in her income.

One of the most memorable cases was that of graphic designer Holly Turner, who received money from Swift after writing on Tumblr that her income was threatened and that she was considering leaving New York.

https://www.instagram.com/p/B_5R2ShDCrY/?utm_source=ig_embed

The singer sent her $ 3,000 and wrote: “Holly, you’ve always been there for me, I want to be there for you now. I hope this helps. With love, Taylor. ” Turner was understandably surprised. “Swift literally saved me, I love her,” Turner wrote.



