Taylor Swift’s cats become the most popular pets of 2020

Matalan, the British fashion and home goods retailer, named Taylor Swift’s cats the world’s most popular pets.

British fashion and home goods retailer Matalan has ranked the world’s most popular pets. Here at Somagnews we will take a look at the top 10 of this list that has gone viral in the last few hours.

Ranking is based on popular searches on Google. As it turned out, Taylor Swift’s cats, whose names are Meredith Gray, Olivia Benson and Benjamin Button, had the most fans: 979,000 users searched the net.

By the way, Taylor Swift, who released her new album ‘Folklore’ this year, often shares photos of her darlings on Instagram. Honorable second place, albeit by a wide margin in terms of numbers, went to American model Kylie Jenner’s mascots.

Kylie, Norman and Bambi’s Italian Greyhounds (another breed name is Italian Greyhound) attracted more than 206,000 users. It is worth mentioning that the dogs have a separate Instagram account with 380,000 followers.

https://www.instagram.com/p/Bw76TISDiTG/?utm_source=ig_embed

Taylor Swift’s pets top the popular list

The third place or bronze medal went to Ariana Grande’s pets: nine dogs and a mini-pig. More than 143,000 users and fans of the ‘Thank U, Next’ singer searched for information about them on the Internet.

https://www.instagram.com/p/B9z2cR_Dotx/?utm_source=ig_embed

Behind Taylor Swift’s cats, Kylie’s dogs and Ariana’s darlings appeared the pets of actress Paris Hilton, model Kendall Jenner, singer Katy Perry, actor Henry Cavill, comedian Ricky Gervais, singer Billie Eilish and actor Tom Hardy.



