Taylor Swift’s 10 Best Lyrics

Last month was extremely busy for Taylor Swift, who was awarded the prestigious degree of Honorary Doctor of Fine Arts by New York University, and her short film for the hugely popular film “Everything is Too Good (Taylor’s version) was shown at the Tribeca Film Festival. The queen of pop music has worn several hats during her brilliant career, but songwriting remains undoubtedly her greatest strength to date.

Every Taylor Swift album has its own special appeal and theme, but her lyrics permeate familiar magic through every magnum opus. Known for their incredibly memorable lyrics (often taken from real life), they conjure up strange images, emotions and tastes in the listener’s imagination. As Taylor Swift gains strength, the lyrics of her songs only get better.

Cardigan

“Tried to change the ending/Peter lost Wendy, I/I knew you/Left like a father/Ran like water”

During the pandemic, Swift released a beautiful and often sad album in folklore, Swift’s Grammy-winning masterpiece. When she switched from pop music to alternative, Cardigan became one of the best tunes on the album. This lyric draws a beautiful analogy between a young man wavering in love and how he loses his beloved, just as Peter could not keep Wendy in Neverland.

Then she very poetically compared the departure of Betty’s lover with the rejection expected from her father, or the flight of water, which is sad but inevitable. The use of subtle comparisons only elevated this Taylor Swift song, from which one could make a great movie.

A car to escape from the crime scene

“We were the elite, Bonnie and Clyde/Until I crossed over to the other side, to the other side/No wonder I ratted you out/Because we traitors never win/I’m in an escape car/I left You at the motel bar / Put the money in the bag and I stole the keys / That was the last time you saw me.”

Sometimes love can be confusing and dirty, which the singer conveyed in perfect words in “Getaway Car”. Swift once again turned the tables on herself (a sign of her mature lyrics), outlining how she committed a robbery with her new lover, but left him dry, like the very flawed Bonnie and Clyde.

He was just her means of escape, and as soon as she saw an opportunity, she collected the goods and left him penniless and friendless in the bar. The bridge of this song, as you know, was invented by Swift with one spontaneous sigh in a recording booth. Fans really want to hear a re-recorded version of this song.

In short

, “The past of me / I want to tell you not to get lost in these little things/ Your sworn enemies/ Defeat yourself before you get a chance to swing”

Even casual fans of Taylor Swift could find a connection in her autobiographical texts with the events that actually happened. These lines are incredibly poetic, but Swift no longer scolds himself for missteps and public quarrels.

The TikTok Queen tenderly refers to herself in her youth, reminding her that all her anxiety and pain were in vain, as her enemies would have coped with themselves perfectly, without any effort on her part. This may be referring to her very long-running feud with the Kardashians.

The Last Great American Dynasty

“The loudest woman this city has ever seen is coming / I had a great time ruining everything.”

Swift may have moved away from her village roots (at least temporarily), but in her works she uses the lyrical techniques of this genre. This saga of the fierce and unforgettable Rebecca Harkness beautifully tells the story of a woman’s life and time, and listeners suddenly find out that it was Swift who actually bought the patron’s house in Rhode Island.

She deftly draws hidden comparisons between Harkness and herself—two fearless women who were loud, proud, brazenly broke the rules and “destroyed” things with some special joy.

Tears on my guitar

“He’s the cause of tears on my guitar / the only thing that makes me dream of a wish star”

The songwriter’s endless talent for poignant lyrics was evident from her self-titled debut album. She painted a vivid but bittersweet image of a young teenager crying over her guitar as she sang about her unrequited school love, who strictly considered her a friend.

These images became iconic and synonymous for Swift, who instantly became recognizable thanks to this memorable song about young love and learning lessons from failures.

Clean

“You’re still on me like a wine-stained dress that I can’t wear anymore / Hung her head when I lost the war / And the sky turned black like a perfect storm”

Although Taylor Swift was already a record-breaking artist by the time she released the 1989 album, she had reached the highest echelons of fame and recognition thanks to her long-awaited pure pop record. She managed to write pop lyrics without modern references. In a truly Swift manner, she continued to focus on emotions and touching metaphors.