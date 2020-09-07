Taylor Swift, Whitney Houston’s record on the Billboard 200

Taylor Swift’s most recent album, “Folklore,” has led her to equal Whitney Houston’s all-time record on the Billboard 200.

After a month and a half at the top of the charts, Taylor Swift’s most recent album, “Folklore,” has taken her to the level of Whitney Houston, making them both the female artist with the most accumulated weeks on the charts. number one. A true record!

According to Billboard, Swift’s Folklore has spent six weeks at the top of the Billboard 200 album chart, giving the singer a total of ero one on her eight studio albums. Now she is linked with Houston, one of the 46 weeks in the most important artists of the music industry.

Whitney Houston first reached the milestone with 1985’s “Whitney Houston,” 1987’s “Whitney,” 1992’s “The Bodyguard” soundtrack, and 2009’s “I Look to You.” Swift’s Folklore is also the first album. In four years he spends six consecutive weeks at number one on the Billboard 200 after Drake’s The View in 2016.

Folklore has achieved the most weeks at number one than any other album of 2020 so far. As for other female artists, Adele is currently 34 weeks at number one, but if the “The Lakes” singer wants to take the crown across the board, she’ll need a few more months under her belt.

Taylor Swift shares the top with Metallica

The Beatles spent 132 weeks at number one in 19 qualifiers, so the “Cardigan” singer won’t have it that easy. Meanwhile, Metallica debuts their S & M2 live album with the San Francisco Symphony Orchestra in four, giving heavy rockers their 11th top 10 on the Billboard 200.

They also become the first group with at least one new top 10 album in each of the last five decades. The only other acts with at least one new top-10 album in every decade from the 1980s to the 2020s are James Taylor and Ozzy Osbourne.



