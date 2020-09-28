Taylor Swift, Whitney Houston’s record on the Billboard 200

Taylor Swift just broke Whitney Houston’s all-time record on the Billboard 200 with her new album “Folklore.”

Taylor Swift’s “Folklore” album has returned to No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart, picking up a seventh week at the top. In doing so, Swift surpasses the all-time record for Whitney Houston, among women, with the most accumulated weeks at number one (all her albums).

Swift’s total weeks at No. 1 is now 47, one more than Houston’s count of 46. “Folklore” sold 87,000 equivalent album units in the United States in the week ending September 24 (97 percent more), according to Nielsen Music / MRC Data.

The fortunes of “Folklore” perked up in the last week of follow-up, as the singer sold more signed CD copies of the album through her official webstore and through independent record stores (as she did in previous weeks) and It also issued more product / album packs on its web store.

In addition, it benefits from the release of a new live version of the single from the album “Betty”, performed at the Academy of Country Music Awards (held on September 16). The live version was released on YouTube shortly after the awards.

However, this version of the theme made its way to digital retail and other streaming services on September 18. Swift also promoted “Folklore” on streaming services with another release (on September 21) of a themed “chapter” of songs from the album (as she did in previous weeks).

Taylor Swift dethrons Whitney Houston

After Swift and Houston, Adele has the third most weeks at No. 1 among women, at 34 weeks.




