Taylor Swift: What songs did Joe Alwyn write for Folklore?

Singer Taylor Swift revealed that her boyfriend Joe Alwyn co-wrote two of the ‘Folklore’ songs, but what exactly are they?

Taylor Swift surprised her fans after telling them a secret during the premiere of her documentary. The 30-year-old singer revealed that her boyfriend Joe Alwyn had helped her write two of the songs on her hit new album “Folklore.”

Speaking of his music in his new documentary for Disney +, ‘Folklore: The Long Pond Studio Sessions’, Swift revealed that fans were right that William Bowery was a pseudonym for Alwyn, who co-wrote the songs ‘Exile’ and ‘Betty’.

“So William Bowery is Joe, as we know. And Joe plays the piano wonderfully. And he’s always playing games and inventing things and creating things. Joe had written the whole piano part (in Exile), ”he said.

Taylor Swift also used a pseudonym for Rihanna and Calvin Harris’ 2016 song ‘This Is What You Came For’, under the alias Nils Sjoberg. Speaking of which, Swift told Paul McCartney, “I think when a pseudonym comes up that’s when you still have a love for the job.”

Taylor Swift reveals the story behind “Betty”

As we mentioned in Somagnews, the quarantine caused Taylor Swift to find in Joe the perfect person to be able to create music. “During the quarantine I heard Joe sing the whole ‘Betty’ chorus from another room and that’s where it all came from,” said the singer.

“It was a step that we never would have taken because why would we write a song together?” Added the 30-year-old singer. “So this was the first time we had a conversation where I walked in and said ‘Hey, could we try and see what it’s like if we write this song together?

In this way, Taylor Swift took a risk that she did not know if it would damage their relationship, but without that big step, her fans would not be able to enjoy two of her most beloved songs from the new album, “Folklore”, at least not from the same way.



