Taylor Swift: What is your most VULNERABLE song yet?

Taylor Swift is a talented singer who created an empire based on self-invention, her beginnings were country from Fearless to the stylized synth-pop of 1989, going through the daring, if a bit forced, attitude of Reputation, but each album comes with a new Taylor at the helm.

There is no doubt, the reinvention of this music star lies in an internal struggle, the clash between honesty and personality, because it must be remembered that Taylor has never had problems connecting with her fans, but in doing so, she prefers to share her anguish about self-reflection.

There is no doubt then that Taylor Swift on her eighth studio album, Folklore, accepts her vulnerability, showing her insecurities in a way that she has never done before, but there is one song in particular where she shows it the most.

Taylor Swift’s vulnerability in a song

It is in a song in particular where the vulnerability of the American singer is most evident, it is Mirrorball, a track that better reveals the difference between Taylor then and Taylor now; since in the lyrics, the interpreter engages with the emotional work of the celebrity: spinning, shining, spinning like a disco ball while the revelers of the masquerade, see how their broken edges shine.

It should be noted that Taylor Swift rarely sings about her relationship to fame, but when she does, it comes loaded with pseudo audacity and distance. That’s why on Mirrorball, instead of projecting an unbreakable exterior, she tells listeners how she really feels about fame:

In this song the blonde singer is burdened with expectations and insecurity, but happy to continue dancing on her highest toes and spinning on her highest heels. On the bridge of the song, sing:

It should be noted that Mirrorball, glimpses a woman whose personality is not impenetrable, far from it. But here’s the thing: In acknowledging that, it feels like she’s entrusting fans with more of herself than she ever has. It’s letting us look behind the pop star’s veil, not at a relationship, but at her. And all that that entails.



