Taylor Swift was even Cuter in a moment with Joe Alvin after dancing at the VMA

Taylor Swift became the star of the evening at the MTV Video Music Awards on Sunday, where she spent the whole night dancing and enjoying an absolute blast. She continued to shine at the VMA afterparty, wearing a dress that seemed to refer to her new album Midnights. But when the night came to an end, she just wanted to have a nice time with her 6-year-old beau, actor Joe Alvin.

After the VMA after-party, the couple raced together in a large black SUV, and Alvin held the pop princess by the hand, leading her into the car, while avoiding as many paparazzi shots as possible. The couple is known to be secretive and clearly wants it to stay that way. You can watch the video (via Us Weekly) below.

The couple got together in 2016 after her public breakup with “The Avengers” actor Tom Hiddleston, and their romantic personal relationship developed into a professional one. Alvin served as a songwriter for Swift’s last two albums “Follore” and “Evermore” under the pseudonym “William Bowery”. His contributions to folklore have earned him a Grammy, so maybe we’ll see some more of William Bowery’s written work on Midnights coming out on October 21, leading to a potential future joint performance at the 2023 VMA.

The past relationship of the singer “August”, as is known, influenced her creative efforts, continuing to attract worldwide attention from her huge fan base, so it is logical that she would like to keep her current courtship a secret. Despite the fact that the mentioned wrappers could not prevent fans from watching her and Alvin scurry.

The Internet chatter surrounding her former relationship with Jake Gyllenhaal since 2010 resumed last year when Swift released her 2012 re-recording of the album Red. Swift subsequently shot a video for the song “Everything’s Too Good (10-minute version) (Taylor’s version)”, which was rumored to be about Gyllenhaal and their very messy three-month relationship. The video was noted and received the “Video of the Year” award at the VMA.

Well, I’m certainly glad that Swift is celebrating such a great achievement with someone who seems to make her incredibly happy. She spoke very tenderly (albeit vaguely) about Alvin and his support in her Netflix documentary Miss Americana. The documentary follows Swift during the recording of the Lover album, a very transitional period in the pop star’s career.

In addition to supporting Swift and avoiding forbidden cameras, Alvin has built his acting career over the past few years. He got a big break in Ang Lee’s film Billy Lynn’s Long Walk in Between Halves, and later played Emma Stone’s love interest in the Oscar-winning film The Favorite. Having played Bob Cratchit in FX’s A Christmas Carol in 2019, Alvin is currently starring in the miniseries Conversations with Friends, based on Sally Rooney’s bestselling novel. He also became a subject of interest for Marvel fans, and many hoped to see him appear in the MCU.

We’ll have to wait until October 21 to maybe see how this duo will move us to tears with beautiful love songs. In the meantime, you can watch Taylor Swift introduce fans to the recording of another cult album in Folklore: The Long Pond Studio Sessions, which is broadcast exclusively to Disney+ subscribers. You can also see Joe Alvin in “Conversations with Friends,” which is currently streaming to Hulu subscribers.