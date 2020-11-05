Taylor Swift wanted to make a cameo in the Twilight movies

Taylor Swift has quietly entered acting. But what few know is that the singer may have had a role in the “Twilight” saga.

From her 2006 self-titled debut album to 2020 Folklore, fans of Taylor Swift have seen her popularity explode and her style evolve. Also, of course, her love life has fueled constant rumors and speculation over the years.

But in addition to her personal life, and her day-to-day work as a global music superstar, Swift has also quietly delved into acting. Although she only has a few credits to her name, the singer almost had a role in the ‘Twilight’ saga.

Taylor Swift and her acting career to date

Of course, music and movies have gone hand in hand since the early days of Hollywood. But Swift has mainly kept his acting efforts separate from her music. Sure, her elaborate music videos have an undeniable cinematic element.

However, Taylor Swift, the actress, didn’t actually debut until a 2009 episode of CSI. Just a year later, the singer released her first film, with a role in the romantic comedy ensemble Valentine’s Day.

In that movie, she notably shared the screen with Twilight’s Taylor Lautner, whom she briefly dated during production. Until recently, Swift’s only other credits were a voice role in The Lorax, a 2013 episode of New Girl, and the 2014 film adaptation of The Giver.

In 2019, she made a brief but striking appearance in director Tom Hooper’s Cats. For that movie, Swift even co-wrote a Golden Globe-nominated song, “Beautiful Ghosts,” with songwriter Andrew Lloyd Webber.

It should be mentioned that Cats was not the success that everyone expected. However, Swift is ready to bounce back with her documentary Miss Americana 2020, which received a warm reception during its premiere at the Sundance Film Festival.

Taylor Swift and ‘Twilight’

If you’re a fan of Taylor Swift you’ll know that early in her acting career, the singer apparently made an effort to appear in one of the Twilight movies.

Chris Weitz, director of ‘The Twilight Saga: New Moon’ shared the story on a recent episode of Blank Check: Special Features. During the show Weitz mentioned how Swift almost ended up in her movie.

“My agent said, ‘Listen, Taylor Swift is a huge’ Twilight ‘fan. She would love to be in this movie. “She would be like an extra. But she was a total jerk: I was like,” I don’t know. I think I would get too much out of the movie to see Taylor Swift. So I said no, “Weitz said. .

At the time, seeing Swift appear in ‘Twilight’ might have been distracting for some viewers. After all, she was on the top charts back then with “Love Story” and “You Belong with Me.”



