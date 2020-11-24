Taylor Swift to premiere “Folklore” documentary

“Folklore: the long pond studio sessions” is the new documentary and mini concert that Taylor Swift has prepared at Disney Plus.

Taylor Swift will release a new documentary following the creation of her quarantine album ‘Folklore’ tonight (Nov 24).

Folklore: The Long Pond Studio Sessions is named after the Hudson, New York studio owned by album producer and The National guitarist Aaron Dessner. It will air on the Disney + streaming service tonight.

“Well it’s 11/24 and 11-24 = 13, so I have an announcement,” Swift wrote on Twitter, announcing the documentary and sharing a trailer.

She added: “You haven’t seen this movie before. Folklore: the long pond studio sessions will be out tonight at midnight Pacific Standard Time on Disney +. ”

Well it’s 11/24 and 24-11=13 so I’ve got an announcement 🤓 You haven’t seen this film before ✨ folklore: the long pond studio sessions will be out tonight at midnight PST on @DisneyPlus! #folkloreOnDisneyPlus pic.twitter.com/BTWSRM0yaI — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) November 24, 2020

“This album lets you feel your feelings,” Swift says of “Folklore” in the trailer, adding, “Turns out, everyone needed a good cry just as much as we did.”

Folklore, Taylor Swift’s saddest album?

Reviewing the singer’s quarantine album, NME wrote: “Folklore ‘feels fresh, forward-thinking, and most of all honest. The brilliant production that he has provided during the last half decade is put aside by simpler, softer melodies and nostalgic instrumentation ”.

“It’s the sound of an artist who is bored with calculated releases and wanted to try something different. Swift disappeared into the metaphorical forest while writing ‘Folklore’, and emerged stronger than ever, “stated the outlet.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CC–BUtDjav/?utm_source=ig_embed

The American has been a little away from her fans due to the pandemic and also because she has dedicated herself to re-recording her first 5 albums to release soon, as we have told you in Somagnews.

However, Taylor Swift never forgets her faithful swifties, so her new release on the Disney streaming platform is a small gift for her fans to learn a little more about the creative process behind the eighth album. Of the singer. Will you see this new documentary?



