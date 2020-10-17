Taylor Swift to host the 2020 CMT Music Awards

Singer Taylor Swift has been confirmed as one of the hosts for the 2020 CMT Music Awards.

Taylor Swift will serve as host during the 2020 CMT Music Awards, CMT announced on Friday (October 16). Brandi Carlile, Demi Lovato, Diplo, Idina Menzel, Jessica Chastain, Katy Perry, Kelly Clarkson, Rob Thomas and Tanya Tucker will also fill that role throughout the event.

While the new coronavirus pandemic has forced showrunners to change their traditional plans for the CMT Music Awards, it did allow them to land some big names as presenters this year.

“We are in a pandemic and we have the stars submitting video presentations, that’s not ideal. However, this situation has made more celebrities available to us as presenters, ”said the executive producer of the CMT Music Awards.

Ashley McBryde, Kane Brown and Sarah Hyland to Co-Host the 2020 CMT Music Awards; According to the Tennessean, Taylor Swift and the other hosts will be live with each winner throughout the night. McBryde and Brown, two of the night’s most nominated artists, are scheduled to perform.

The finalists for this year's #CMTawards Video of the Year are in… 🎬 YOU get to choose who takes home the night's biggest honor! Get your votes in at https://t.co/jvOLQVxOy1. ✨ 🏆 pic.twitter.com/aAAg1Pf54a — CMT (@CMT) October 15, 2020

In addition to McBryde and Brown, Sam Hunt, Shania Twain, Gabby Barrett, Morgan Wallen, Maren Morris, Dan + Shay, Little Big Town, Luke Bryan, Ingrid Andress, Hardy, Caylee Hammack, Mickey Guyton, Riley Green and Travis Denning will also participate. during the 2020 CMT Music Awards.

When can we see Taylor Swift as a presenter?

Performances for the 2020 CMT Music Awards have been previously recorded at various locations in the Nashville area: Bicentennial Park in downtown; Sycamore Farms in Arrington, Tennessee; Ruskin Cave in Dickson County and Estate in Cherokee Dock.

Nominees for the 2020 CMT Music Awards voted by fans were announced on September 23, and voting for each category is now open on CMT.com. The event where the ‘Folklore’ interpreter will participate will be broadcast on October 21 on CMT, MTV, Paramount Network, Pop TV and TV Land.



