Taylor Swift to face Beyoncé at next Grammys

Beyoncé and Taylor Swift, the two biggest stars of the musical world, will duel as favorites at the next Grammy Awards.

The Recording Academy announced from Los Angeles (USA) the candidates for the 63rd edition of the Grammy Awards, given this 2020 to “Folklore”, Taylor Swift’s album composed during the quarantine by the coronavirus, and to “Black Parade ”by Beyoncé.

Among the surprises, the success of Dua Lipa, who aspires to win in the most important categories as album and song of the year thanks to her retro-inspired work, “Future Nostalgia”, and the two nominations for Bad Bunny, one alongside the British and another for her album “YHLQMDLG”.

With six nominations this year, @taylorswift13 is now the seventh-most nominated female artist in #GRAMMYs history with 41 nominations: https://t.co/NHC3hhTW6U 👏 pic.twitter.com/ekzHxEunxY — Recording Academy / GRAMMYs (@RecordingAcad) November 26, 2020

For its part, the complete absence of The Weeknd is the great disappointment, as it appeared in all pools as a favorite for “After Hours” and “Blinding Lights.” Nor does Bob Dylan appear, despite the fact that this year he had signed one of his best-received albums in decades.

Beyoncé, favorite without album against Taylor Swift

As we mentioned in Somagnews, the singer of “Crazy In Love” leaves as a favorite in one of her least productive periods. Her strong letters will be a song that addresses racism in the United States, “Black Parade”, and “Savage”, the latter a remix by Megan Thee Stallion.

The case of Taylor Swift is the opposite. The artist owes all her nominations to “Folklore”, an album released by surprise in the summer, composed and recorded under high secrecy during the quarantine by Covid-19 and which has raised the artistic status of its author with critical acclaim.

Thanks to that work, Swift could win the Grammy for album of the year for the third time, a record only held by two artists: Frank Sinatra and Stevie Wonder. Swift aspires to win six awards, thanks to the mentions obtained for two songs on the album, “Cardigan” and “Exile.”



