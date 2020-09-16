Taylor Swift: These are 5 books that inspired the singer

Taylor Swift is known for her drama-filled songs, but there’s a side to the singer that a lot of people don’t know about: she’s also a book lover.

As we all know Taylor Swift released her eighth studio album, Folklore, on July 24. The “indie” album, which garnered rave reviews from both experts and fans, is full of Easter eggs and hidden messages as usual.

But in addition to being known for her intriguing and drama-filled songs, there’s a side to Swift that a lot of people don’t know: she’s a bookworm too. In fact, he has shared the books he liked through interviews.

While it’s nice to know that Swift reads like the rest of us, it’s somewhat disappointing to find that she hasn’t paid attention to the authors of color. There is a dearth of diversity on this list drawn from what she’s shared over the years.

The “Hunger Games” series by Suzanne Collins

I’m sure most read these books when they were popular in the last decade, and Swift is no exception. In addition to reading the books, Swift also contributed to the soundtrack for the film adaptation with “Eyes Open” and “Safe and Sound.”

“Under the Same Star” by John Green

When planning the film adaptation of Green’s best-selling young adult book, The Fault In Our Stars, in 2014, she herself posted a comment on Tumblr that she was listening to 1989. Swift reposted this comment, stating that Green is her favorite author. .

“The Giver” by Lois Lowry

At the press conference for the film adaptation of the popular book, the “Cardigan” interpreter revealed that she had read the novel in fifth grade. A couple of decades later, she played the character Rosemary in the movie.

“To Kill a Mockingbird” by Harper Lee

In a now-deleted press release from her former Big Machine record label, she said that Lee’s modern classic inspired her in her songwriting journey. However, the singer never revealed which themes were directly inspired by the play.

“Slaughterhouse Five” by Kurt Vonnegut

It seems that the 30-year-old singer is very attracted to the contemporary. In fact, her Reputation theme “So It Goes…” was supposedly spiced up by a line from Vonnegut’s non-linear book.



