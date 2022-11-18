Taylor Swift Talks About The Ticketmaster Fiasco and How She Feels About The Sale, Shares Hope With Disappointed Fans

Call it what you want, but now it’s safe to say that the rush to buy tickets to the Taylor Swift concert has suffered a complete fiasco. Ticketmaster crashed when demand was higher than anyone behind the sales they seemed ready for, leading to a lot of disappointment that fans have not been afraid to share since. Now Swift herself has told how she feels about the disaster and why she still has hopes for those who are disappointed with the situation.

The singer, songwriter and actress posted a long story on Instagram to talk about the situation and how she feels “extremely protective” of her fans, and initially went the Ticketmaster route “SPECIFICALLY to improve the quality” of the fan experience. She said that it was “painful” for her to observe the situation without being able to fix it, and noted that it was “difficult” for her to “entrust these relationships and attachments to an outsider.”

Swift went on to say that she wasn’t going to make excuses because she and her team had repeatedly asked if Ticketmaster would be able to handle the inevitable demand for tickets for her first concert tour in a while. She shared that it “really pisses her off” that 2.4 million people who have received tickets have to go through such a stressful process. She concluded the message with her hope:

And for those who didn’t get tickets, all I can say is that I hope to give us more opportunities to get together and sing these songs. Thank you for wanting to be there. You have no idea how much this means.

While 2.4 million people got tickets, which is impressive and a record for Ticketmaster, the experience wasn’t smooth for her fans who wanted to see her at the concert, and Swift herself was clearly disappointed. She announced the “Eras Tour” back in October for the summer of 2023, shortly after the release of “Midnights” as her tenth studio album, meaning fans had a pretty good month with the prospect of earning tickets to see her live, which undoubtedly made the fiasco feel worse.

While there hasn’t been a disaster so serious that the Eras Tour had to be canceled, excitement has been especially high since Taylor Swift hasn’t toured since 2018, when she usually toured every year or so in the early days of her career. The “Lover Fest” tour, which was supposed to start in early April 2020 and last until August of the same year, had to be canceled due to COVID. Since the Eras Tour will begin on March 17, 2023, it will be just under three years since her previous tour was due to begin.

Admittedly, Taylor Swift fans were under some stress even before the Ticketmaster emergency, but the concert dates damaging one bride’s plans are definitely not on the scale of what caused problems for the 2.4 million who got tickets and countless others who didn’t get tickets. t! While Eras Tour has compiled a list of Taylor Swift events that Swifties are looking forward to, some of these Swifties won’t be lucky when it comes to seeing her live.

