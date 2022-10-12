Taylor Swift talks about How Mad Men inspired the creation of A Track On for her new album “Midnights” and about working with Lana Del Rey

It turns out that the singer of “Mad Woman” loves “Mad Men”.

Taylor Swift has finally released her entire track list for her album, and there are a lot of incredible songs and references that fans will analyze until Midnights finally comes out on October 21. However, Swift is currently giving fans at least some idea of what to expect from the album, including some of the inspiration behind her music, some of which unexpectedly come from the Mad Men show. The “August” singer also talked about what it’s like to work with Lana Del Rey, who will be interestingly featured on this album.

Taylor Swift Introduces “Mad Men” at Midnight

In a series of periodically posted videos on Instagram, Swift talked about some of the strongest influences on her new album. This gave fans an idea of her writing process and what to expect from the new album, which many fans believe is aesthetically different from her previous album forever. In one of her recent videos, the pop star told how she came up with the name for the song “Lavender Haze” and how the popular AMC show led by Jon Hamm is involved in this. Swift revealed:

I came across the phrase “Lavender Mist” while watching Mad Men, and I searched for it because I thought it sounded cool. It turns out that this is a common phrase that was used in the 50s when they simply described falling in love. For example, if you were in the “Lavender Haze”, it meant that you were in the all-encompassing radiance of love, and I thought it was really beautiful.

The singer goes on to say that the song is about how people who are not in a relationship are trying to get people out of a pale purple fog, while lovers are trying to stay in it. She attributes this to her six-year relationship with Joe Alvin and how the media and tabloids constantly affect their relationship. In the past, Alvin has been the subject of her music and even participated in writing some of Swift’s albums as a songwriter.

Who knew that “Mad Men” had such an impact on Swift and her work? I wonder if the actors know that she is such a fan! Admittedly, Swift has been an avid TV fan in the past, even admitting that her song “I Did Something Bad” from “Reputation” is partially inspired by “Game of Thrones,” which proves that not all of her songs are about her relationship. She also named her cats “Olivia” after Olivia Benson in the TV series “Law and Order: SVU” and “Meredith” after Meredith Gray in “Anatomy of Passion”. I guess the creative inspiration of the “Shake it Off” singer comes from everywhere, including the small screen.

Working with Lana Del Rey

While “Lavender Haze” was an exciting song for Swifties to learn more about, it’s not the only track Swift has detailed in her Instagram videos. The pop icon also talked about the fourth track of the album Snow on the Beach. This song is especially interesting to Swift’s fans because it is her first collaboration with another iconic pop star, Lana Del Rey. Swift is very happy to talk about another strong female voice in the world of pop music, with whom she had the pleasure to collaborate. Swift showed:

“Snow on the Beach featuring Lana Del Rey” is the fourth track in “Midnights”, and I can’t say this sentence without a grin, because I’m a big fan of Lana Del Rey, but more on that later… the opinion of one of the best musical artists of all time. The fact that I can exist at the same time as her is an honor and a privilege, and that she would be so generous to collaborate with us on this song is something for which I will be grateful for the rest of my life. Absolutely love it, and I really hope you love this song as much as I do.

I love that Taylor Swift is as obsessed with Lana Del Rey as many of us are. Many of Swift’s more ethereal tracks from folklore have been noted as imitating Del Rey in the way they are constructed, and Swift has been rumored to be a fan of his for a long time. I’m so excited to see how these unique sounds intersect. Swift has already collaborated with other amazing talents, such as Bon Iver in “The Exile” (which was featured in the Netflix show “You”) and Phoebe Bridgers in “Nothing New (Taylor version).” Both songs are beautiful and convey the feelings of the artists, so I think “Snow on the Beach” should be just as refined.

“Midnight” will be released on October 21, so soon the Swifties will find out what their favorite pop princess is working on and what they are teasing about. In addition, Swift is part of the ensemble cast in David O’ russell’s “Amsterdam,” which is currently in theaters. For more information about other films that will be released in theaters later this year, check out our movie schedule for 2022.