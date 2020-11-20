Taylor Swift surprises her fans by taking up an old look

Taylor Swift received an award using an old look but fans fell in love with it.

While accepting her songwriter of the year award during the Apple Music Awards on Wednesday 2020, Taylor Swift sported long, straight hair instead of the soft curls that have marked her era of “folklore” until now.

The last time the 30-year-old pop superstar wore her sleek, well-below-the-shoulder locks was during the cycle of her album “Red” in 2012, prompting many fans to wonder if Swift is currently re-recording songs from the beloved LP.

“She straightened her hair with bangs! Once again, she straightened her hair with bangs! When was the last time you did that? IT WAS RED! 10 minute version too good is coming!, ”One person tweeted, while another wrote, ‘Taylor Swift is back with LONG HAIR I’m screaming.’

Could she be filming old music videos? Or album covers? asked another, noting the addition of the singer’s signature red lip, ”they wrote.

While such speculation may seem far-fetched under most circumstances, Swift loves to drop cryptic clues for her fans to find.

“Easter eggs can be left on clothing or jewelry,” she explained in a video accompanying her 2019 Entertainment Weekly cover, for which she posed in a pin-covered denim jacket with clues to her upcoming album. “Lover”.

🏆 | Taylor Swift has won Songwriter of the Year at the 2020 @AppleMusic Awards — check out her acceptance speech below! "Songwriting was the one particular thing that was able to keep me connected to the fans that I wasn't able to see in concert…” pic.twitter.com/PC3BMZNgAR — Taylor Swift News (@TSwiftNZ) November 19, 2020

Taylor Swift and her new look make an impact

“This is one of my favorite ways to do this, because you use something that portends something else, and people don’t usually figure it out right away. But they know that you are probably sending a message, they will understand in time. ”

Amid her ongoing battle to obtain her master recordings, purchased by Scooter Braun in a $ 300 million deal in 2019, only to be sold back to a mutual fund this month, Swift has recently started re-recording her. Older songs as planned.

In a statement he shared on Twitter last weekend about the recent sale, the “Cardigan” hitmaker wrote that the process of revisiting his past hits “has already proven to be exciting and creatively satisfying,” and that it has “many surprises in store.”

“Winning Songwriter of the Year in any capacity in any year would be very exciting, but I think it’s really special because this particular year was a year where I really felt that writing songs was the only thing that could keep me connected with the fans,” he said. Swift during her acceptance speech for the Apple Music Awards and took up Somagnews.

“It means a lot to me because my songwriting and the way fans respond to the songs I write, and that kind of emotional exchange, is what has really kept me going this year,” she concluded.



