Taylor Swift stalker sentenced to 30 months in prison

Eric Swarbrick, Taylor Swift’s stalker, was sentenced to 30 months in prison after pleading guilty.

A federal judge sentenced Texan Eric Swarbrick to 30 months in prison Wednesday after he pleaded guilty to stalking, sending letters and sending threatening emails to Taylor Swift’s former label, Big Machine Records in Nashville, Tennessee.

Swarbrick received the sentence, which includes three years of supervised release, during a hearing in Nashville. However, prosecutors agreed to the terms in a plea deal Swarbrick signed in 2019. Big Machine Records began receiving the stalker’s letters in January 2018.

Eric Swarbrick, 26, in custody in Austin TX, named in a Nashville federal criminal complaint charging interstate stalking & sending interstate communications with intent to threaten involving Taylor Swift's record label. Investigation by FBI & MNPD Specialized Investigations Div pic.twitter.com/1HCRAQaWTS — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) September 20, 2018

In those letters, Swarbrick asked CEO Scott Borchetta to introduce him to Taylor Swift, according to the complaint. The singer’s stalker sent at least 40 letters and emails that became increasingly violent and sexual, to the point of threatening the singer with death.

She drove from her home in Austin, Texas, to Nashville to personally deliver the letters at least three times. The subject was even wandering the halls (on August 2) when she was arrested by the Nashville Metropolitan Police Department.

Taylor Swift was afraid of being attacked

Swarbrick continued to contact Big Machine Records after its release. At that time she expressed her desire to rape and kill Swift. “My fear of violence has continued in my personal life. I wear military grade QuikClot bandages, which are for gunshot or stab wounds, ”Swift wrote in a 2019 essay for Elle.

“Websites and tabloids have taken it upon themselves to post all the home addresses I have ever had online. You have enough stalkers trying to break into your house and you start preparing for bad things, “the” Cardigan “interpreter mentioned in the essay a year ago.



