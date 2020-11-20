Taylor Swift, Songwriter of the Year at Apple Music Awards

Singer Taylor Swift was named Songwriter of the Year at the 2020 Apple Music Awards for her eighth studio album ‘Folklore’.

Taylor Swift was named Songwriter of the Year at the 2020 Apple Music Awards following the surprise release of her album ‘Folklore’. It is worth mentioning that Swift’s eighth album has become the first album of 2020 to sell more than a million copies.

During a recorded acceptance speech, the pop superstar emphasized how important her songwriting has been in a year in which musical artists’ ability to tour and perform in front of a live audience has come to a halt due to Covid-19. .

“Winning songwriter of the year is really special because this particular year was a year where I really felt that writing songs was the only thing that could keep me connected with fans,” Taylor Swift said in an Apple Music press release.

Dressed in a black top and white turtleneck, she added: “I couldn’t reach out and touch someone’s hand in the front row, I couldn’t take photos with the fans, so this means a lot to me.”

Taylor Swift thanked her fans for their support

The 10-time Grammy winner shared how her composition and fan comments have also helped keep her spirits up for the past eight months since the coronavirus was deemed a pandemic in mid-March.

‘The way the fans respond to the songs I write and the kind of back and forth dialogue is what I feel has really kept me going this year. And I really want to thank the fans for that, ‘Swift concluded.



