Taylor Swift shows her giant wardrobe full of cardigans

Singer Taylor Swift gave a taste of her closet full of ‘folklore’ cardigans in the new Capital One ad.

Taylor Swift revealed a look inside her closet in a new Capital One ad unveiled Monday morning. And what is it full of? In Somagnews we bring you all the details.

“It’s a little cold today. What am I going to wear?” Says Swift dressed in overalls marvels at the commercial via voiceover before sliding open the giant set of white barn doors that make up the entrance to her enviable wardrobe.

“I think I’ll go with … a cardigan,” the singer says with a definite nod as the camera rotates to reveal that the closet is filled with dozens of cream-colored knitwear, with trios of silver stars sewn into the elbows.

Taylor Swift continues on top with Folklore

The superstar first released the distinctive Folklore merchandise as a nod to the album’s lead single, “Cardigan,” which debuted atop the Billboard Hot 100 in July and earned the singer her sixth number one on the chart.

Meanwhile, the studio continues to reign as the best-selling album of 2020, after spending eight non-consecutive weeks atop the Billboard 200 and becoming the only LP of the year to move more than a million units.

As fans grabbed the cozy sweater, Taylor Swift also sent exclusive versions of the cardigan to a long list of lucky celebrity friends, from best friend Martha Hunt, Ciara, and Adam Lambert to Jonathan Van Ness, Kelsea Ballerini, and Jennifer Hudson.

This isn’t the star’s first collaboration with Capital One either. Last year, Taylor Swift starred in her first ad to promote her 2019 album Lover, playing a waitress at a restaurant as her single “Me!” Assisted by Brandon Urie.



