Taylor Swift Shared an Acoustic Version of “Anti-Hero”

Taylor Swift has released an acoustic version of her recent single “Anti-Hero” — check it out below.

The original track is the lead single from her tenth studio album “Midnights”, released last month. The song inspired the “I am the problem” trend on TikTok, where users admit, some more seriously than others, why they are the “problem” regarding the track’s chorus.

Swift has released many other versions of the song, including several remixes and another version featuring Jack Antonoff’s Bleachers band.

Listen to the stripped-down version of “Anti Hero” below.

This week, “Anti-Hero” has been at number one among women in the UK singles chart for the longest time since Olivia Rodrigo’s “good 4 u” spent five weeks at number one last summer. The longest-running number one in 2022 is currently Harry Styles’ “The Way It Was,” which topped the chart for ten weeks earlier this year.

The recent scandal over how Ticketmaster is selling tickets for Swift’s upcoming North American tour “Eras” prompted the Senate Antitrust Commission to schedule a hearing on the lack of competition in the ticketing industry. The ticket giant canceled the general sale for the dates of 2023, citing “extremely high demand” and “insufficient stock of tickets.” In addition, many customers have reported technical problems when trying to access Ticketmaster presale for a tour, including long waiting times and website outages.

Ticketmaster subsequently stated that there was “unprecedented demand in history” as “millions” of Swift fans tried to get tickets. Since then, it has been reported that 14 million people tried to make a purchase through the site that day, of which 2.4 million did it successfully. They apologized for the handling of the situation on their website, writing: “We strive to make it as easy as possible for fans to buy tickets.”

Swift described the situation as “excruciating” for her. In a statement, she said, “It really pisses me off that many [fans] feel like they’ve survived multiple bear attacks to get to them.”