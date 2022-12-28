Taylor Swift became the first artist to top the Billboard Radio Songs chart in the 2000s, 2010s and 2020s.

The singer took the seventh place in the Radio Songs Chart with the song “Anti-Hero” and now, together with Maroon 5, Katy Perry and Usher, takes the fourth place in the charts. Rihanna currently holds the top spot with 13 number ones, followed by Mariah Carey with 11 and Bruno Mars with nine.

This is not the only record Swift has broken during her “Midnights” campaign — last week it was confirmed that she had sold six million equivalent albums worldwide in eight weeks, making her the first artist to have five albums sold over 1 million copies each. the week of their release. “Midnights” is also the first album to sell more than 1 million physical copies since 2015, and the first album to sell better on vinyl than on CD since the 1980s.

Universal Music Group Chairman and CEO Sir Lucian Grange said in response to the news: “Taylor is a multifaceted creative force whose achievements place her among the most accomplished artists in the history of music, and we are very pleased and proud to collaborate with her. in many aspects of her career.” (via uDiscoverMusic)

Republic Records founder and CEO Monte Lipman said: “Taylor’s achievements over the past year have been simply impressive! With more than two dozen historical milestones set by Midnights, it’s almost unimaginable for any artist to sell more than six million albums in less than eight weeks in any era of our business. These achievements once again illustrate Taylor’s skill as an unsurpassed artist and a generation-defining storyteller.”

Meanwhile, last week it became known that another group Swifties is suing Ticketmaster for poor ticket sales management for its upcoming “Eras” tour. According to the statement, “Ticketmaster deliberately and purposefully misled millions of fans into believing that it would prevent bots and speculators from participating in presales.”