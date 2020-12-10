Taylor Swift sent ‘Folklore’ holiday cards starring her cats

Singer Taylor Swift surprised her loved ones by sending them ‘Folklore’ Christmas cards featuring her three cats.

After sending some of her biggest fans and famous friends the cardigan featured in her ‘Cardigan’ music video in July, Taylor Swift is now sending out Folklore-themed holiday cards starring her beloved cats.

As we mentioned in The Truth News, Swift loves sending gifts to her fans as much as planting Easter eggs in her songs. On July 24, the day Folklore was released, Swift’s biggest fans received a special delivery from the Grammy winner.

didn’t think today could get any better, and then I got a socially-distanced hug from my fav person in the mail 💌 ilysm @taylorswift13 #folklore pic.twitter.com/zoWEBXis4J — Kristin Harris (@KristinHarris) July 24, 2020

Wrapped in parchment paper and tied with string, the 30-year-old’s supporters received the “Cardigan” sweater, which is now available for purchase on her site as official Folklore merchandise.

With the delicately wrapped package came a note from Swift: “I hope this cardigan keeps you warm and comfortable in these unwelcoming times,” the note read. “I send you a socially estranged hug and all my love, Taylor Swift.”

Taylor Swift’s cats are the stars of her holiday cards

Now, the “Red” singer has leaned towards holiday gifts, opting to send her loved ones adorable Folklore-themed holiday cards featuring her famous pets, Meredith Gray, Olivia Benson and Benjamin Button.

Getting a holiday card from @taylorswift13 is a great way to start the season. And cats in Santa hats make it even better. pic.twitter.com/bJoFcTnhbX — Kyle Meredith (@kylemeredith) December 8, 2020



