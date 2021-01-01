Taylor Swift said goodbye to 2020 in a STRANGE way

The famous singer took to her social networks to say goodbye to 2020 in a way that made her fans fall in love.

“Bye 2020, it’s been weird,” captioned superstar Taylor Swift with a funny snap of herself looking pretty dazed in the fuzzy brown outfit, complete with the animal’s grumpy hood-like mouth.

Of course, if anyone has made the most of the strange year 2020, it is Swift.

After premiering her documentary Miss Americana at Sundance in January and subsequently canceling her planned Lover Fest concerts on both coasts due to the coronavirus pandemic, the singer-songwriter proved that good can come out of bad by releasing not one but two surprise albums in the last half of the year with Folklore and his companion album Evermore.

Both LPs debuted at the top of the Billboard 200 and earned Swift the seventh and eighth consecutive number one album of her career. (Folklore in particular has spent eight non-consecutive weeks at No. 1 since its release in July, becoming the first and only studio established this year to sell more than a million copies in October.)

Taylor Swift’s music hits in 2020

Meanwhile, each studio’s lead single, Folklore’s welcoming “Cardigan” and Evermore’s witcher “Willow,” also rose to the top of the Hot 100 upon release, making her the first artist in Billboard history to debut. at the top of both charts simultaneously, and to do it not once but twice.

And as if releasing two surprise albums during a pandemic wasn’t enough, Taylor Swift also featured The Long Pond Studio Sessions on Disney +, and is still working hard to re-record the first five albums of her back catalog after the ongoing saga on. owned by her and with Scooter Braun and her former label director Scott Borchetta, Somagnews was told.

While Tay has yet to reveal when any of those re-recorded projects will be ready, she did give fans a sneak peek at the updated version of “Love Story” in early December thanks to a hilarious Match.com ad led by her friend RyanReynolds.



