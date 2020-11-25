Taylor Swift reveals who William Bowery was

Taylor Swift has confessed the true identity of the mysterious William Bowery who helped her write two songs for “Folklore.” Were the fans right?

Taylor Swift Just Revealed A Big Folklore Secret! Since the release of the superstar singer’s eighth studio album in July, fans have wondered about the identity of writer William Bowery, who is credited with two songs on the record.

When fans couldn’t find any information about this person online, Swifties became convinced that this mysterious co-writer was none other than the boyfriend of Grammy winner Joe Alwyn.

Why? Well, the actor happens to be the great-grandson of songwriter William Alwyn and, as fans will recall, one of Joe and Taylor’s first public sightings was at a Kings of Leon concert at The Bowery Hotel in 2016.

So, were the fans right? Is William Bowery Really Joe’s Pseudonym? Yes! According to T. Swift herself.

Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn created music together

The 30-year-old star, who had previously used his own pseudonym Nils Sjöberg in the past, confirmed the identity of William Bowery during his new Disney + documentary-mini-concert: “Folklore: The Long Pond Studio Sessions.”

While speaking with fellow album co-creators, Jack Antonoff and Aaron Dessner, Taylor addressed speculation about the mysterious co-writer.

“There’s been a lot of discussion about William Bowery and her identity, because … she’s not a real person,” she admitted, although Jack and Aaron were already aware. “So William Bowery is Joe … as we know.”

In folklore, William Bowery is credited with co-writing the songs “Exile” and “Betty.” “Joe plays the piano wonderfully and he’s always playing and inventing things and creating things,” Taylor said of her boyfriend. “And ‘Exile’ was crazy because Joe had written the whole piano part.”

In addition to playing the piano, Taylor said Joe was also singing the Bon Iver part of the song, sharing, “He just sang it the way the whole first verse does.”

“I was entrenched and I wondered if we could keep writing that one,” she said, noting that it was “obvious” it should be a duo.



