Taylor Swift reveals the big reason she missed 2020 AMAs

Singer Taylor Swift revealed why she did not attend the 2020 AMAs after winning the Artist of the Year award.

For the sixth time and for the third year in a row, Taylor Swift took home the title of Artist of the Year at the American Music Awards. However, the star was not present to collect the award at the show, and had a very good reason for missing.

In 2019, Taylor expressed anger at her former record label, Big Machine Label Group, selling her master recordings to Scooter Braun, who is the manager of Justin Bieber, Ariana Grande, and a host of other high-profile artists.

As we mentioned in The Truth News, Taylor Swift has promised to re-record the albums she made with Big Machine … which is exactly what she was doing on November 22nd, the night of the AMAs.

Taylor Swift talked about re-recording her albums

Standing in the recording studio against the background of a tapestry of the zodiac, Taylor, who surprisingly released her latest album ‘Folklore’ in July 2020, expressed. gratitude for winning the Artist of the Year award.

“Thank you very much for this. This is a fan voted award, which means a lot to me. You have been more than wonderful all the years of my career, but especially this one, when we have been so far apart,” “Cardigan”.

“We haven’t been able to see each other in concert, but I still feel really connected to you through music. I appreciate your reaction to Folklore and all the ways your imagination honored that album, I love you so much and I am very, very lucky because of you, “continued Swift.

He then added, “The reason I’m not there tonight is that I’m actually re-recording all my old music, in the studio where we originally recorded it, so it’s been amazing, and I can’t wait for you to hear it. I love you. a lot”.



