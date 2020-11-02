Taylor Swift reveals inspiration behind her song “Betty”

Singer Taylor Swift has shared new facts about “Betty,” the mysterious song from her eighth studio album, Folklore.

There has been much speculation surrounding the song “Betty” by Taylor Swift from her eighth studio album, Folklore. Some fans were soon obsessed with the singer’s hint about a secret “teenage love triangle” woven throughout the album.

Fortunately, Taylor is now shedding some light on the mysterious song. In a country radio interview on Thursday, August 6, Taylor delved into the unfortunate romance between Betty and James. “[James] has basically lost the love of her life and doesn’t understand how to get it back,” she said, according to Billboard.

“I think we all have these situations in our lives where we learn to give a sincere apology for the first time. Everybody makes mistakes, everybody makes mistakes sometimes and this is a song I wrote from the perspective of a 17-year-old boy, “added the 30-year-old singer.

Taylor Swift continued to emphasize the magic of telling various stories through music. “I’ve always liked that in music you can slide into different identities and you can sing from other people’s perspective,” she added. “So that’s what I did with Betty.”

Taylor Swift confirmed some theories about “Betty”

As for the names of the characters, Taylor also confirmed some theories there. “I named all the characters in this story after the children of my friends … and I hope they like it!”, Mentioned the famous interpreter of “Cardigan”.

While Taylor Swift did not specify which children of friends were the inspiration, fans remain convinced that Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds’ children, including their youngest daughter, whose name has yet to be publicly revealed, are the muses in question.

It may or may not be true, but one thing’s for sure: Blake loves Folklore. In an Instagram Story post, the actress praised her close friend’s new album.

“Can we all get on that piano with you and live on this album?” Reynolds’ wife joked, adding: “Like you, Folklore is full of heart, soul, humor, passion, intelligence, wit, fantasy, reality, imagination, strength, vulnerability and most of all, LOVE.”



