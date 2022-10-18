Taylor Swift Revealed More “Midnights” Lyrics on London Billboard

A special advertisement has also been spotted in New York as the star prepares to release her 10th album.

Taylor Swift showed some more lyrics from “Midnights” on a billboard in London — check out the messages below.

The singer-songwriter is going to release her 10th studio album this Friday (October 21). It will include the single “Anti-Hero”, as well as a joint song with Lana Del Rey called “Snow On The Beach”.

At midnight on Monday (October 17), Swift began a week-long lyric show in collaboration with Spotify. The line “I shouldn’t be left to myself…” appeared on a huge screen in Times Square in New York.

Then another text appeared in London: “I polish very well.”

In addition, there are clips on Spotify’s pre-save page for mobile devices, “Midnights,” in which Swift talks about “five things that kept me up at night” and which inspired her to record an upcoming record.

First, according to Taylor, it’s “self-loathing.” In a later video , Swift explained: “The second thing that kept me up at night: revenge fantasies.” Watch the video and photos below.

Swift confirmed last month that her longtime collaborator Jack Antonoff was working on “Midnights.” Since then, the singer has shared a track list of 13 songs for the album, which follows “Folklore” and “Evermore” 2020.

After the release of the record, Swift will appear as a guest on Monday’s episode of The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon (October 24), and next Friday (October 28) will appear on the Graham Norton Show.

Meanwhile, a post on Swift’s official website confirmed that the star is to announce an upcoming live tour.

Fans who pre-order “Midnights” at her official store in the UK will receive a pre-sale code to access “upcoming and yet to be announced dates of Taylor Swift’s shows,” the website says.

Swift teased that this Friday we are in for a “special very chaotic surprise.”

Swift recently declared the track “Anti-Hero” “one of my favorite songs I’ve ever written,” and noted its significance: “I really don’t think I’ve dug that deep into my insecurities about it.” in detail earlier.”