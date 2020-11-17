Taylor Swift responds to Scooter Braun for selling her music

Taylor Swift confirms she’s already re-recording her first 6 albums after Scooter Braun secretly sold her masters and revealed her music buyer

Taylor Swift had great news for fans as she confirmed that she began re-recording the songs from her first six albums, of which the masters were sold to her nemesis, Scooter Braun without their knowledge in June 2019.

“I recently started re-recording my previous music and it has already proven to be exciting and satisfying creatively,” he wrote in a message on Twitter to fans.

Taylor Swift, 30, revealed that she has “a lot of surprises in store” and “I can’t wait for you to hear what I’ve been dreaming about,” but the announcement came as a footnote, appearing at the end of a long message to fans on how Scooter Braun.

On the same November 16, Scooter Braun announced that it had just finished selling its music catalog without giving Taylor Swift the opportunity to buy her own work, as we informed you in Somagnews.

Taylor Swift reacts to the sale

Taylor Swift opened her letter by explaining to fans that her team had been in contact with Scooter Braun, 39, to acquire her masters, which her label, Ithaca Holdings obtained when she bought Big Machine Records in June 2019, where the singer recorded her first six albums until 2017.

The Billboard winner claims that he wanted her to sign a nondisclosure agreement in which she would only say nice things about her known enemy before he even considered entering into negotiations with her to get her music back.

Taylor Swift said the executive refused to even quote a price to her team and that her masters would never be for sale to the Grammy-winning singer.

Taylor Swift also claimed that Scooter Braun, who manages Justin Bieber, Ariana Grande and Demi Lovato, will continue to benefit from her first six albums under the newly announced sales agreement.

Taylor Swift reveals master’s degree buyer

The Miss Americana star said that two weeks ago she received a letter from the private equity group, Shamrock Holdings informing her that they had purchased her masters from Scooter Braun, but that he had “required that they not contact me or my team or the deal. it would be canceled. ”

Taylor Swift even shared a letter she wrote to Shamrock Holdings when she was informed of the sale of her music catalog and Scooter Braun’s continued revenue from her albums, official photos and music videos.

The “Betty” singer wrote that because the producer still benefits from her work, “I can’t currently entertain myself with being her partner. It’s a shame that now I can’t help grow the future of these past works and it hurts. I remain deeply detached from the music that I spent over a decade creating, but this is a sacrifice I will have to make to keep Scooter Braun out of my life. ”

Taylor Swift explained to the Shamrock leaders that she would go ahead with re-recording the Scooter Braun albums and that “I know this will lower the value of my old masters, but I hope they understand that this is my only way to regain pride. I once had to listen to songs from my first six albums and also allow my fans to listen to those albums without feelings of guilt for benefiting Scooter. ”

Taylor Swift will own future music

In November 2018, Taylor Swift left Big Machine Records and signed a deal with Universal Music Group, under which she owns the masters for the albums she records there, including 2019’s “Lover” and 2020’s “Folklore.”

In June 2019, she learned of the sale of Big Machine to Scooter along with the rest of the world, and was “sad and disgusted” that Scooter Braun owned her life’s work, calling it “my worst case scenario.”

In an open letter to fans, she revealed, “All I could think of was the incessant and manipulative harassment that I have received from her hands for years.” She also blamed Big Machine owner Scott Borchetta, who made the sale to her enemy.

“When I handed over my masters to Scott, I made peace with the fact that I would eventually sell them. Never in my worst nightmares did I imagine that the buyer would be Scooter. Every time Scott Borchetta heard the words “Scooter Braun” escape my lips, it was when he was crying or trying not to. He knew what he was doing; they both did. Control a woman who did not want to associate with them. In perpetuity. That means forever. “



