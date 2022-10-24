Taylor Swift Is Currently Ahead in Sales of Arctic Monkeys With The Best-Selling Album of 2022.

Taylor Swift is leading the battle for number one on the charts this week, ahead of Arctic Monkeys.

Swift’s latest album “Midnights” was ahead of the seventh album “The Car” by the four from Sheffield.

According to The Official Charts Company, both have sold over 100,000 copies. The only other album to cross that threshold earlier this year was Harry Styles’ Harry’s House, which sold 113,000 copies in its first week.

“Midnights” is already the fastest-selling album of 2022 in the UK: 140,000 albums have been sold so far. Arctic Monkeys are behind in second place, having sold 105,000 cards.

If “Midnights” takes the top spot, it will be Swift’s ninth number-one album in the UK and will complete the Monkeys’ string of six albums topping the charts in a row.

Elsewhere on the charts, Loyle Carner is on his way to the top five with his latest album “Hugo”, as is Kylie Minogue with “Impossible Princess”, thanks to the release of this album dedicated to the 25th anniversary.

In a review of “Midnights,” NME said, “Confidence also shows a level of self-confidence. “It’s best to believe that I’m still adorned with jewels / When I go to the room / I can still make the whole place flicker,” she claims in “Bejeweled.” A moment of recognition, perhaps, of the place she now occupies in musical history, but also a statement that can be attributed to “Midnights”. After a foray into another sound world, when Swift returned to pure pop music, she still shines.”

In a five-star review of the new Arctic Monkeys album, NME said: “The Car” is almost overwhelming in its ambition and scope, but gives enough motivation to return to this album again and again. Whether that will be enough to bridge the gap and convince the naysayers remains to be seen, but given that they will be playing stadiums across the UK and beyond next year, it seems that rapprochement is on the move.

“However, at the moment the Arctic Monkeys stand alone like an abandoned rooftop saloon: the last — and greatest — band of their generation, still operating at the highest level.”