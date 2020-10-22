Taylor Swift introduces Gabby Barrett in an amazing video

Taylor Swift returned to the CMT Music Awards, this time to present Gabby Barrett’s triumph.

As Somagnews  had anticipated, “Cardigan” singer Taylor Swift, who has six CMT Music Awards, joined the virtual broadcast to present Gabby Barrett with the award for the most important video of the year for “I Hope “.

At the event that was held on Wednesday night (October 21) in Nashville, Tennessee, singer Gabby Barrett wore an all-black outfit.

Taylor Swift said when introducing the winner: “I was honored to win this award 13 years ago because it is voted in by the fans,” while addressing the nominees, which included Blanco Brown, Gabby Barrett, Caylee Hammack, Ingrid Andress, Riley Green and Travis Denning.

Emotion at the CMT Music Awards

But when the 20-year-old pregnant singer received the award for Revelation Video of the Year for “I Hope” she replied:

“That’s amazing! Oh my gosh. Okay, I don’t even know what to say because I really didn’t think I was going to win. But first oh my gosh, my fake trophy in my hand right here, I’d like to thank my Lord. and Savior Jesus Christ, because I couldn’t be doing what I love every day without Him. So thank you Lord, “Barrett said in his remote acceptance speech.

Meanwhile Taylor Swift also received the award for Newcomer Video of the Year in 2007 for her song “Tim McGraw”.

Later on her Instagram account Gabby Barrett said: “What an honor to be a part of the @cmt awards! Thank you all so much for all the love !!!!!!!! WOOHOO! A performance and an award !!!!! 🙂 I am honored, thank you! ”.


