Taylor Swift inspired Katy Perry to make a documentary!

Taylor Swift has inspired Katy Perry to create a documentary about the most intimate chapters of her life and career.

Singer Katy Perry explained that it was Taylor Swift with Miss Americana who gave her the idea to publish a special about her life: “I was very impressed with Taylor’s documentary,” she told the Daily Star. “All that time she collected a great deal. of planned movies, which don’t just focus on a tour or an album. ”

In the Wired column of the same Daily Star newspaper, Katy Perry said: “At first it was thought to publish something, but as time goes by, the story becomes more interesting. I say that because I think the ‘Witness’ moment of my life is just one chapter in a very big book that is not finished yet ”.

“We actually only have five chapters and maybe it’s eight, nine or 10 chapters and I have amazing images, I’m always documenting things.” It was watching her friend Taylor Swift’s Netflix documentary “Miss Americana” that made Katy want to create her own “non-musical documentary.”

She said: “What really impressed me was the documentary on the” Cardigan “performer. All that time she’s been documenting intense amounts of footage and that’s not from a tour or a record cycle.” Let’s remember that Katy premiered her documentary “Katy Perry: Part of Me” in 2012; however, the singer wants a more intimate documentary.

Taylor Swift is Katy Perry’s inspiration

With the intention of releasing this new material, Katy Perry began filming since the release of her album “Witness” released in 2017. Inspired by the Taylor Swift documentary, Katy has decided to continue filming to add more chapters and not focus only on that time .

If Katy is documenting this period in her life, we are likely to see some details about her relationship with Orlando Bloom and the birth of her daughter Daisy Dove as well! We recall that last year Katy Perry and the “Folklore” singer finally ended their feud, which began in 2013, with a hug in the video for “You Need To Calm Down.”



