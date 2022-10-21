Taylor Swift included the text of “Midnights” in her speech at New York University earlier this year.

“As long as we are fortunate enough to be breathing, we will breathe through, breathe deep and breathe out”
Taylor Swift teased the lyrics from “Midnights” earlier this year during her graduation speech at NYU in 2022.
Swift’s 10th studio album is out today (October 21). Just a few hours after the release, the singer surprised fans with a luxurious edition of the album, adding an additional seven tracks to it.
At midnight on Monday (October 17), Swift began a week-long lyric show in collaboration with Spotify. The line “I shouldn’t be left to myself…” appeared on a huge screen in Times Square in New York.
Then another text appeared in London: “I polish very well.”
In Sao Paulo, Brazil, a billboard read: “Like clockwork, dominoes cascaded.” In an advertisement in Swift’s hometown, Nashville, Tennessee, the lyric was revealed: “Have you ever had someone kiss you in a crowded room?”
Then the screen in Mexico City shared the words: “Inhale, inhale, inhale deeply, exhale.”
After the last billboard in Mexico, fans noticed that the lyrics were familiar and traced them to Swift’s graduation speech at NYU.
The pop star was awarded an honorary doctorate before delivering a speech at the city’s Yankee Stadium on May 18.
The speech was full of references to her hits, as well as jokes about her doctorate. At some point, she turned to nonresident relatives and friends of graduates with the words: “Let me tell you now: welcome to New York-it has been waiting for you.”
Swift continued to share anecdotes with the crowd, saying, “As long as we are lucky enough to breathe, we will breathe, breathe deeply and exhale. And now I’m a doctor, so I know how breathing works.”
The words are taken from the track “Midnights” “Labyrinth”, in which Swift sings: “It hurts so much now / This is what I’ve been thinking about all the time / Inhale, inhale, deep inhale, exhale / I”. I will worry about you all my life.
In a four-star review of “Midnights,” Hannah Mailrea of NME wrote: “There are no country roots anywhere, to which she returned in her re-recorded albums, and the influence of folk on her quarantine-related projects is practically absent. Instead, she tells these new stories through smooth synthpop, like “1989” or “Lover,” but this time the razor-sharp staging of these albums is more subtle.”
Earlier this week, Swift confirmed that a UK tour in support of “Midnights” would be announced soon. Fans who have pre-ordered the album will be able to get access to an exclusive pre-sale of tickets.