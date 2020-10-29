Taylor Swift: Her album called Folklore broke a new record!

The famous singer Taylor Swift has achieved a musical record in this 2020, placing her as the first on this list.

Taylor Swift is one of the few singers who reinvented herself for her new studio album Folklore, which was unexpectedly released on July 24, which has already reached one million copies in sales.

This same album that was a novelty for its fans, has managed to be the first record material of this year after such difficult times due to the global pandemic by Covid-19.

Taylor Swift’s great achievement

It seems that now with only 30 years she made her new album already sell one million copies in the United States, this because she released a new autographed version of the physical CD that was recorded during quarantine.

As if that were not enough, it was also announced less than 24 hours after its official release, which caused many to be surprised, because unlike other albums, this one did not have any type of promotion.

It should be noted that the Folklore album is the eighth studio album of the American singer, it was a surprise album that she wrote and recorded in her days of isolation, revealing that it included all her whims, dreams, fears and reflections.

Despite completely changing her genres, opting for a more alternative rock, indie folk, electro-folk and chamber pop album that changed the perspective of her entire audience and attracted the attention of many others.

Folklore also debuted at number one on the Billboard 200 charts, with only Cargidan as the first single and Betty as the promotional single.

On the other hand, it should be noted that on this album, the star collaborated with great artists such as Aaron Dessner, who wrote eleven songs with her, as well as with Jack Antonoff, William Bowery and Bon Iver, with whom he managed to compose the following. In total, this album has 16 songs in its standard version and 17 in the luxury and physical version.

Notably, this album received acclaim from professionals and was cited by most sites as the best album Swift has in their catalog. Metacritic, one of the most important sites, gave 88 points out of 100 to the singer, considering 27 reviews from music specialists, which indicated universal acclaim, achieving the highest score of any of her other albums.



