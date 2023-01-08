More than a decade has passed, and Kanye West’s interruption of Taylor Swift on the VMA stage in 2009 still remains one of the most controversial moments in Hollywood. This is surprising, given how the standards of what is considered “proper stage behavior” plummeted at the Academy Awards ceremony in 2022.

Let the crappy things that happen to you fuel you.

Taylor Swift has a framed picture of Kanye West interrupting her in her living room. It's captioned: "Life is full of little interruptions." pic.twitter.com/Ch2n60tS8D — Eric Alper 🎧 (@ThatEricAlper) December 30, 2022

Swift and Yee briefly became friends after a break on the VMA stage, but later burned that chapter and spawned one of the biggest feuds in the music industry. For Ye, it may have just set new standards for the fan attitude towards Beyonce. But for Taylor Swift, it’s a moment she captured in her living room.

Taylor Swift took a picture with Kanye West in her living room.

The Antihero singer has delivered several inspiring and iconic speeches on countless occasions over the years, as if compensating for the humiliation she had to face. Almost a minute’s break gave rise not only to one of the most awkward moments on stage, but also an unquenchable enmity. Since then, the singer has come a long way. Evidence of the damage caused by the short break was more than evident in 2016, when Ye released his song “Famous” with lyrics that clearly unearthed Taylor Swift.

Just gonna leave this here pic.twitter.com/WRZNzws7Gj — UnbreakableHeaven (@jnicholle13) December 31, 2022

Since then, Swift has won three Video of the Year awards at the VMA. And in 2022, the singer even attended the VMA in a cotton outfit that looked like an updated version of what she wore in 2009. the number with the quote “Life still consists of small breaks.”

This isn’t the first time Swift has made fun of this moment. In 2015, Swift pictorially repeated Ye’s speech when she presented him with the Video Vanguard Award at the 2015 VMA Awards ceremony.

“So I think I have to say to all the other winners tonight: I’m very happy for you and I’ll let you finish, but Kanye West had one of the greatest careers of all time!” And in the same way she took home the trophy of the best moments with a microphone of all time.

What do you think about Kanye West and Taylor Swift’s feud? Let us know in the comments below.