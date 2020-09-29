Taylor Swift: “Folklore” tops Billboard 200 for 7th week

Taylor Swift has returned to No. 1 on the Billboard album chart with “Folklore,” her surprise LP from the quarantine.

This week, Taylor Swift returns to No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart with “Folklore,” her surprise quarantine album, which claims its seventh non-consecutive week at the top. No other title has racked up as many No. 1 weeks since Drake’s “Views,” which had a total of 13 four years ago.

In her career, Swift has held the chart position 47 times, topping Whitney Houston’s 46 in a new record among female artists, according to Billboard. Now in its ninth week of release, “Folklore” had the equivalent of 87,000 sales in the United States, almost double the previous week.

The album’s 40 million views were down slightly from 41 million the week before, when Swift ranked 4. What propelled “Folklore” to the top was its sales as a complete package (56,000 units, in compared to 13,000 last week).

On top of that, interest was renewed when Swift released the latest “Folklore” song grouping into a thematic subgroup. This kind of thematic self-healing has sparked interest among fans eager to know which themes of the artist are conceptually connected.

Taylor Swift charted on 63 different official Billboard charts this week, including at #1 on the Billboard 200. Check out every single song, chart, and position she placed at below: pic.twitter.com/RZT0BjN98v — Taylor Swift News (@TSwiftNewsLA) September 29, 2020

Taylor Swift is queen on the Billboard 200

This is in addition to the thousands of autographed CDs that the “Cardigan” singer sold over the past week. Also this week, Pop Smoke’s “Shoot for the Stars Aim for the Moon” remains at No. 2, while YoungBoy Never Broke Again’s “Top” dropped two spots to No. 3.

Most Weeks Spent at #1 on the Billboard 200 by Female Artists: 1. Taylor Swift — 47 weeks at #1

2. Whitney Houston — 46 weeks

3. Adele — 34 weeks

4. Mariah Carey — 30 weeks

5. Barbra Streisand — 27 weeks pic.twitter.com/GrVCaiVWPP — Taylor Swift News (@TSwiftNewsLA) September 27, 2020

