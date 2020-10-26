Taylor Swift “Folklore” Album Sets Sales Records

Taylor Swift’s “Folklore” has become the first album of 2020 to sell over a million copies in the United States.

According to Billboard, Taylor Swift’s Folklore sold 57,000 copies in the United States. Last week, bringing it back to # 1 on that country’s charts

The acclaimed eighth album by this famous singer was released in July as a surprise for fans breaking records from day one of its release.

Its total sales now stand at 1,038 million, making it the only album to have surpassed the million mark in America in the last year, its songs remain the most popular so far this year.

“Folklore” becomes the best-selling album in 2020

Taylor Swift’s previous album Lover was the only album to sell a million copies in the United States in the entirety of 2019.

Swift’s eight studio albums have now reached that milestone, as well as the holiday album The Taylor Swift Holiday Collection.

In isolation my imagination has run wild and this album is the result. I’ve told these stories to the best of my ability with all the love, wonder, and whimsy they deserve. Now it’s up to you to pass them down. folklore is out now: https://t.co/xdcEDfithq 📷: Beth Garrabrant pic.twitter.com/vSDo9Se0fp — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) July 24, 2020

Folklore was seen by many as a tonal departure for Swift, away from the polished pop of 1989 and Lover and towards something more popular.

Swift recently began selling signed copies of Folklore on her online store for $ 25 each, prompting a resurgence in sales.

“Along with the signed CD, some lucky buyers of these items may even receive complimentary cat hair stuck inside the pages,” the singer joked on Twitter.

“Or the aromatic aroma of white wine that I occasionally spill while signing.”

