Taylor Swift Fans Sue Ticketmaster Over Ticket Sales Practices

Taylor Swift fans have sued Ticketmaster over how he handled ticket sales for “The Eras Tour.”

Court documents show that 25 plaintiffs allege that Ticketmaster is in breach of contract, intentional misrepresentation, fraud, fraudulent inducement and several violations of antitrust laws. The plaintiffs are seeking a $2,500 fine against Ticketmaster for each violation of the Business and Profession Code, Section 17200.

“This case concerns Ticketmaster’s anti-competitive behavior aimed at setting higher prices for music concert attendees in the pre-sale, sale and resale market. Including Taylor Swift fans, which led to a ticket sale disaster that occurred on November 15 and 16, 2022. The disaster continued with the cancellation of the general ticket sale scheduled for November 18, 2022,” the lawsuit says.

“Based on information and beliefs, Ticketmaster implemented this anti—competitive scheme by forcing music fans to use Ticketmaster exclusively at pre-sale and sale prices that exceed the market price,” the lawsuit says. “Ticketmaster also forced visitors to use exclusively Ticketmaster’s “Secondary Ticket Exchange”, i.e. the platform on which Ticketmaster operates to resell concert tickets.”

“The defendants’ anti—competitive behavior has caused and will continue to cause significant harm to Taylor Swift fans, as well as competition in the ticket sales market and the secondary market of ticket sales services,” reads the lawsuit filed by Taylor Swift fans against Ticketmaster.

“As millions of fans of one of the most iconic artists in the world tried to buy tickets for The Eras Tour. Based on information and beliefs, the main components of the Ticketmaster scheme are as follows. Firstly, stadiums are contractually required to resell concert tickets only through the secondary Ticketmaster ticket exchange,” the lawsuit says.

“These venues have introduced and continue to apply this requirement, while Ticketmaster continues to allow speculators to buy tickets instead of buyers who actually plan to attend the performance. Ticketmaster allows you to transfer tickets, but buying tickets in this way means that the buyer must send money to the ticket seller and hope that he will not be deceived. Because of how risky it is to buy resold tickets outside of Ticketmaster, Ticketmaster has left itself as the only real choice to buy tickets.”