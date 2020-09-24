Taylor Swift fans question Kanye West’s help plan

Taylor Swift fans seem to question Kanye West’s plan to help the singer regain the rights to her songs.

Kanye West vowed to help Taylor Swift regain her rights to her original songs after her former record label sold them to her former manager. However, some fans seemed unconvinced by the rapper’s move.

“I will personally see to it that Taylor Swift gets her songs back. Scooter is a close friend of the family, “Kanye West tweeted. According to Celebrity Insider, a fan believed the 30-year-old singer-songwriter didn’t need help and said she was a” very capable woman.

I’M GOING TO PERSONALLY SEE TO IT THAT TAYLOR SWIFT GETS HER MASTERS BACK. SCOOTER IS A CLOSE FAMILY FRIEND — ye (@kanyewest) September 18, 2020

A second Taylor Swift fan appeared to come to the fashion mogul’s defense, saying he might be fixing the relationship he felt guilty about. However, everyone seemed to be making fun of him because no one could believe Kanye West’s “good intentions”.

Finally, an Instagram user recommended that West move on with his life and leave the interpreter of “Look What You Made Me Do” alone. “Why is he so obsessed with her? This is very, very disconcerting, LEAVE HER ALONE! ”Wrote the Swift fan.

Taylor Swift and her song rights

In 2018 Taylor Swift changed the record company of her entire life (Big Machine) signing a new contract with Republic Records (Universal Music). When the change happened, everyone thought that the rights to their songs stayed with their old label and that Universal was negotiating to buy them.

But it was not like that: its musical catalog was bought by Scooter Braun, manager of Justin Bieber, J Balvin, Demi Lovato and Ariana Grande (among other artists). Scott Borchetta, the owner of Big Machine, sold him the singer’s entire catalog for $ 300 million.

“My musical legacy has fallen into the hands of who has always tried to dismantle it,” Taylor Swift wrote in late June about her feud with Braun whom she accused of leaking the call with Kanye West (which was later shown to have been edited).

And hence the paradoxical and strange situation because Kanye West has always had a very bad relationship with Taylor Swift since the call and what happened at that Grammy awards ceremony. Do you think Kanye West was joking or was he serious? Leave us your comments!



