Taylor Swift expressed her political stance

Radio and television personality Howard Stern admits to feeling admiration for Taylor Swift after going public with his political beliefs.

Expressing frustration at the celebrities who chose to keep quiet about choosing her for the 2020 presidential election, the former “America’s Got Talent” judge called the “Cardigan” singer a good example of a celebrity.

During the Monday, November 1 episode of his SiriusXM show, the radio personality lashed out: “Celebrities who won’t say who they’re voting for because they don’t want to anger their audience, fuck you too!”

He went on to say, “Like Taylor Swift, good for her. She has like 83 million followers and she came out and said who she’s voting for and I’m good, that’s defending the country from her.”

The 66-year-old, who has voiced his opposition to President Donald Trump, added: “I’m sure his managers told him, ‘Don’t say anything, you’ll make people mad. Like the Dixie Chicks when they were political.” .

He later emphasized, “Fuck it! Be like the Dixie Chicks,” referring to The Chicks who changed their band name in June amid the Black Lives Matter outcry.

Taylor Swift finally uses her influence

Sharing a similar aspiration with Howard, Taylor has been known for her support of Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden.

The “Look What You Made Me Do” singer endorsed former vice president and her running mate Kamala Harris to her 87 million Twitter followers on October 7.

“I spoke to @vmagazine about why I am voting for Joe Biden for president. So appropriate that it came out on the night of the vice president debate,” she tweeted the 30-year-old superstar.

“I will be watching and supporting @KamalaHarris yelling a lot at the television. And I also have personalized cookies,” said the singer.

Aside from Taylor, Howard also used his Nov. 1 show to praise Marc Anthony, who urged Puerto Rican voters to back Joe.

"I thought well for him, it is not a shit, he is willing to say who he is going to vote for and put his country first," said the father of three children. "Good for him."




