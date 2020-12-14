Taylor Swift explains what led her to adopt her cat

Singer Taylor Swift revealed that she first saw Benjamin Button in a commercial for kittens for adoption.

Taylor Swift’s pets are perhaps the most famous in the world. In 2019, the singer surprised her fans by including her cat, Benjamin Button, in the music video “Me!”. In an interview with the Independent, she talked about when she decided to adopt this kitten.

As we mentioned in The Truth News, Swift loves her kittens Olivia Benson, Meredith Gray and Benjamin Button. They have been named after the characters in Law & Order and Grey’s Anatomy. In the interview, she mentioned that she was a few months old when she adopted him.

“It may sound strange, but I knew she was the one from the moment I saw her,” said the “Cardigan” singer. On an Instagram live with Brendon Urie, Taylor Swift mentioned that she had seen Benjamin for the first time in a commercial for kittens for adoption.

Taylor Swift fell in love with Benjamin instantly

The cat keeper asked Taylor if she wanted to hold the cat and get acquainted with it and she agreed. She added that the kitten began to purr and look at her innocently as if Taylor were her mother.

Brendon asked her how she decided to adopt him. Taylor Swift said the moment she held the kitten, she fell in love with him. “The caretaker mentioned that the kitten did not have a home and the kitten looked at me as if he wanted to be adopted,” said the singer.



