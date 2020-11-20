Taylor Swift: Emma Stone Announces “Folklore” Song

Singer Taylor Swift and actress Emma Stone have a good friendship and know how to support each other in their careers.

Musician Taylor Swift has had many famous friends throughout her career. From fellow artists like Selena Gomez to models like Karlie Kloss, she has been around many of them for years. But does Swift still have a close relationship with actress Emma Stone, who she became friends with more than a decade ago?

Stone was an original member of Swift’s “girl squad”. They were photographed together at events as two rising stars in the late 2000s.

Swift attended the premiere of the actress’s first film in the title role, Easy A, in 2010 as her date. The following year, Stone presented the singer with an award at the Teen Choice Awards.

“My friends are amazing and I’m so grateful to have them, [but] the ones who are like sisters to me are Selena Gomez and Emma Stone,” Swift told PopSugar in 2011 shortly after the TCAs.

The singer said: “You can predict my thoughts; I’ve known them for so long that it’s great to have such close friends. ”

Friendships change over time. For the few years that followed, Swift and Stone stuck together, but were seen less and less together as their careers grew.

Stone was at one of Swift’s July 4 parties in 2014, but was not part of the singer’s “Bad Blood” music video that year.

More recently, Swift has spoken out about the media attention around her group of friends. “When I was in my 20s I found myself surrounded by girls who wanted to be my friend,” she told Elle in 2019. “So I screamed it from the rooftops, posted photos, and celebrated my newfound acceptance into a sorority.”

Did Stone introduce Swift to Joe Alwyn?

Swift has never made it clear to the media exactly how she and actor Joe Alwyn met. But from interview clues and her music, many have deduced that they first interacted at the 2016 Met Gala. At the time, Swift was dating DJ Calvin Harris, and after they broke up, she was seen with the actor. Tom Hiddleston.

When reports about Swift’s relationship with Alwyn broke in 2017, tabloids like the Daily Mail made a connection between Stone and Alwyn, who had been advertised as the leads in the movie “The Favorite.”

But Alwyn’s casting wasn’t reported until after he and Swift started dating. However, Swift and Stone saw each other at the premiere.

Stone Says Her Favorite Folklore Song

In November 2020, Stone returned for the animated sequel, The Croods: New Age. Due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, regular press tours are not held.

However, Stone responded to questions virtually submitted by children for People. A boy asked him what is his favorite Swift song. “That’s very, very difficult,” Stone replied.

The actress added: “Because I like a lot of them. Actually, that is almost impossible. She has a new album that just came out called Folklore, and I love this song, ‘August’ right now. I was listening to it earlier today. But I like a lot of them, so it’s very difficult to choose. ”



