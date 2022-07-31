Taylor Swift Criticizes Claims about Her Use of a private jet amid Negative Environmental Reaction

Taylor Swift, Steven Lovkin/Shutterstock

Musician Taylor Swift was accused of gaining a large number of miles on her private jet, which was soon criticized by various environmentalists.

Yard, a digital marketing company, put the 32-year-old singer All Too Well at the top of the list of the worst “celebrities who violated [carbon dioxide emissions]” in a study published on Friday, July 29. CelebJets’ Twitter account claims that Swift’s plane has made at least 170 flights since January — approximately 22,923 minutes in the air. (A social media account often tracks celebrities’ planes and flight plans.)

“Taylor’s plane has an average flight time of just 80 minutes and averages 139.36 miles per flight,” the study says. “The total emissions from its flights for the year amount to 8,293.54 tons, or 1,184.8 times more than the total annual emissions of the average person. Taylor’s shortest recorded flight in 2022 lasted only 36 minutes from Missouri to Nashville.”

Although the alleged results of the study drew criticism from environmentalists, Swift has since spoken out about the allegations.

“Taylor’s plane is regularly rented out to others,” a representative for the Pennsylvania native told E! News on Saturday, July 30, statement. “Attributing most or all of these trips to her is fundamentally wrong.”

A few hours earlier on Saturday, Celeb Jets reported that Swift’s plane landed in Nashville after a nearly two-hour flight. The Twitter account claimed that about 752 gallons of fuel and 8 tons of CO2 emissions were used in this flight.

The Grammy winner, who is currently dating actor Joe Alvin, previously appeared on stage again earlier this month.

“I haven’t been on stage for a very long time,” Swift told the participants of Chaim’s July concert in London. “Nice. This is very cool. But, you know, when I heard that my girls were playing in London at the O2 [Arena], I thought: “I have to see this.” ”

Actress Valentine’s Day surprised concert-goers when she performed a duet with pals Danielle, Este and Alana Haim for a remix of her 2008 hit “Love Story”. Swift, who enlisted a musical trio for her track “No Body, No Crime,” has not participated in her own tour since 2018, when she was on the road promoting Reputation. She later released the albums Lover, Folklore, Evermore, Fearless (Taylor’s version) and Red (Taylor’s version).