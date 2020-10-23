Taylor Swift created “folklore” in less than 3 months

Taylor Swift surprised the world when she revealed that she used the coronavirus quarantine to create “folklore” and here we detail the whole process

Taylor Swift is known for wowing her fans, but she managed to outdo herself when she released her new album, “Folklore” with less than 24 hours notice.

The Swifties did not expect TS8 (a pseudonym for Swift’s eighth studio album) until 2021, or even later, as they assumed that as the situation normalized due to COVID-19, Taylor Swift would resume her plans for the promotion and tour of “Lover. “.

The “Miss Americana” star has typically followed a pattern of releasing an album every two years. Since their last album Lover debuted just 11 months ago, fans could never have anticipated the arrival of folklore.

But, Taylor Swift is also notorious for subverting expectations. One has only to look at her career and witness how she went from country music to pop to see that she often does what is least expected of her, “folklore” is a wonderful example of this.

Instead of releasing “Cruel Summer” as a single (which her fans have been begging her to do for months), she decided to gift them a brand new album.

Taylor Swift announces her new album, “Folklore”

“Most of the things that I had planned this summer didn’t end up happening, but there is something that I had not planned that happened. And that thing is my eighth studio album, folklore. Surprise Tonight at midnight I will release my new full album of songs in which I have poured all my whims, dreams, fears and reflections, ”shared Taylor Swift with her millions of fans on social networks.

“folklore” includes 16 new songs and a bonus track in the deluxe edition. As usual, Taylor Swift participated in the writing of each and every one of the songs. She also worked with three co-authors (Aaron Dessner, Bon Iver, and Jack Antonoff) for the album.

Together, the four artists were able to write folklore in less than three months. In a recent Instagram post, Aaron Dessner revealed that Taylor Swift didn’t even approach him about the idea of ​​collaborating until the end of April.

Dessner co-wrote 11 “folk” songs

“I was excited and honored when Taylor approached me in late April to maybe write some songs together remotely. I had been isolating myself with my family, but I wrote a lot of music in the first months of quarantine that I shared, ”shared Dessner.

The composer went on to add that writing “august” with the “False God” singer turned out to be a ridiculously quick process (pun intended). Dessner even shared that he still can’t believe how perfectly the project was able to take shape.

“I thought it would take a while for song ideas to emerge and I had no expectations as to what we could achieve remotely. But a few hours after sharing music, my phone lit up with a voice memo from Taylor of a fully written version of a song; the momentum never stopped. Over the next several months, we remotely finished 11 songs (she also recorded several others with the amazing @jackantonoff) from her magical new album “folklore”.

“I’ve rarely been so inspired by someone and it’s still hard to believe this has happened. These songs came together at such a challenging time,” shared Dessner of his work with the Billboard Artist of the Decade.

Dessner defends Taylor Swift’s work on “folklore”

Aaron Dessner also added that Taylor Swift has an incredible work ethic and that he was excited by what they created together and the reactions of the fans.

“I am very proud of all these songs and deeply grateful to @taylorswift for inviting me and trusting me in their process. She is one of the most talented, hard-working, and deeply affectionate artists I have ever met. There is a palpable humanity, warmth and raw emotion in these songs that I hope you love and feel comfortable with as much as I do, “Dessner shared of the folklore.

Among the songs that Aaron Dessner co-wrote with Taylor Swift, is “cardigan”, the first single from the new album and about which you can read all the details in Somagnews here.

It's quite impressive that Taylor Swift and his team have been able to create a body of work in such a short time. We are intrigued by everything to come from the folklore era.




