Taylor Swift congratulates one of her fans for her PhD

The beautiful blonde is a hit with her album “Folklore”! However, his notoriety does not go to his head!Indeed, the young woman has her feet on the ground. So, she doesn’t hesitate to thank her fans for their support!

Followed by over 140 million Instagram followers, Taylor Swift can’t see all of her followers’ posts.

However, the beautiful blonde manages to find time to meet as many of them as possible! Too kind !

Often one can see on the networks of fans showing the gifts offered by the famous singer. This is the case of Vitoria Mario, to whom Taylor Swift offered more than $ 23,000.

A superb gesture that allowed the young woman to continue her studies!

ANDY MOONEY CONGRATULATIONS BY TAYLOR SWIFT ON HIS DOCTORATE

A fan of the singer received a nice surprise! In addition to obtaining his doctorate, he was praised by his idol!

And Taylor Swift hasn’t done it by halves! Indeed, she sent him a handwritten letter, a vinyl from the album “Lover” and a vest!

In the note, the beautiful blonde wrote: “I am also so proud of the courage that you have shown in your personal life, in your choice to live and to love honestly, even when it is not easy. ”

Taylor Swift also thanked Andy Mooney for his support. So we read: “I saw how much you have supported my music for years and I was very touched. Thank you so much. ”

One thing is certain: the famous Taylor knows how to thank her fans as it should!



