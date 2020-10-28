Taylor Swift confirms RED album was about her breakups

Singer Taylor Swift for the first time has confirmed something that millions of fans already suspected, the story behind the RED album.

It’s official: Taylor Swift’s RED album is about heartbreak. Or, in her own words, she explored “pure, absolute, to the core, heartbreak” like none of her albums before or after.

TayTay discussed her memories on her fourth album for a new Rolling Stone and Apple Music feature on the entertainment magazine's 500 Best Albums list.

“I look back as my real breakout album, all the other albums have glimpses of different things,” he says in a snippet.

Swift expressed: “But this was an album that I wrote specifically about pure, absolute, to the core, heartbreak.”

🔊 | Taylor Swift will feature on a new podcast by @RollingStone and @amazonmusic discussing the #RS500Albums list https://t.co/o1EpHblOcK — Hear her snippet from the trailer below talking about how RED “was a huge risk that changed everything for her” pic.twitter.com/XTiVLRDLV0 — Taylor Swift News (@TSwiftNZ) October 27, 2020

RED, an album that marked Taylor Swift’s career

It may have been a painful time for Taylor, but the Swifties love the album. Swift’s first foray into pop in 2012 debuted at # 1 on the Billboard 200 chart (with 1.21 million sales in the first week) and ended the year as the second best-selling album.

She was also Swift’s first chart leader in the UK, and ruled polls in Canada, Australia, and elsewhere.

Although the singer-songwriter has never openly said for whom she has dedicated each of the songs she has written, it is known that some of the most iconic songs on the album were written for her most important ex-boyfriends.

One of the favorite songs on this album for swifties is “All Too Well”. Taylor’s fans have created several theories where she says that this topic was completely dedicated to the singer’s ex, actor Jake Gyllenhaal, with whom Swift is said to have even thought about marrying.

Even when the American has performed this song live, it has shown that it is a very emotional subject for her. Do you know who the rest of the songs on the RED album are dedicated to? What are your favorite songs on this album?



